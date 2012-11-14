StyleCaster
Giveaway! Win Anastasia’s Holiday Makeup Palette

Shannon Farrell
by

Anastasia Beverly Hills has a new makeup palette out this season, Want You To Want Me ($34, Anastasia.net), and we are loving it for our holiday parties that are (already!) creeping up.

Anastasia_PaletteThe palette has all the essentials — 9 eye shadows in neutrals and shimmers that mix and match to create subtle and smoldering smoky eyes, a black liquid eye liner with a super thin tip for precision (great for barely-there cat-eyes) and a clear brow gel to set brows in place. Just add a punchy red lip or shimmer gloss, and you’re good to go.

Anastasia PaletteHowever, we haven’t gotten to the best part…the packaging. The palette is in the shape of a black velour clutch with gold accents. Just take a look at it below. We seriously might take the makeup out and use it as a purse!

Want You To Want Me Anastasia Palette Clutch

This week we’re giving away three of the palettes to our readers. Enter to win the kit by letting us know your favorite holiday makeup look in the comments section; we’ll choose three winners at random. Good luck!

For complete official rules, click here.

