Giveaway! Win Anastasia’s Holiday Makeup Palette

Anastasia Beverly Hills has a new makeup palette out this season, Want You To Want Me ($34, Anastasia.net), and we are loving it for our holiday parties that are (already!) creeping up.

The palette has all the essentials — 9 eye shadows in neutrals and shimmers that mix and match to create subtle and smoldering smoky eyes, a black liquid eye liner with a super thin tip for precision (great for barely-there cat-eyes) and a clear brow gel to set brows in place. Just add a punchy red lip or shimmer gloss, and you’re good to go.

However, we haven’t gotten to the best part…the packaging. The palette is in the shape of a black velour clutch with gold accents. Just take a look at it below. We seriously might take the makeup out and use it as a purse!

This week we’re giving away three of the palettes to our readers. Enter to win the kit by letting us know your favorite holiday makeup look in the comments section; we’ll choose three winners at random. Good luck!

For complete official rules, click here.