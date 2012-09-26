Win A Set Of Orly’s Dark Shadows Nail Polish Collection

Halloween is officially five weeks away. Does that mean we can start celebrating? ORLY, one of our favorite nail polish companies, seems to think so. The brand is giving away three Dark Shadows nail polish collections every day until October 5 in conjunction with the movie’s DVD release on October 2. To enter, simply “like” ORLY’s Facebook page.

And it doesn’t end there…they are also providing us with a collection for one of our lucky readers. Enter by letting us know your favorite scary movie in the comments section below; we’ll choose one winner at random. Good luck!

For complete rules and regulations, click here.