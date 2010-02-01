Win A Rock Star Makeover!

Let’s get real ladies: when you were growing up, did you really dream of becoming an office assistant or an accountant? Probably not. Chances are you aspired to be in the limelight, be it as a ballerina or an actress or a singer.

My secret ambition was to be a rock star. Granted I had no talent for singing, nor was I adept at smashing (let alone playing) guitars, but that didn’t stop me from trying to be like one. Every morning I would layer on the Urban Decay shadow and liner (Maui Wowie, Smog and Bourbon were my shades of choice), circling my eyes to create that perfect hazy gaze. A dab of cream blush on my cheekbones and a swipe of dark lipstain pressed into my lips and I was the ultimate rocker chick, at least in my head.

Unfortunately, most of us can’t live out these rock star fantasies, which I think is just tragic. So I’m stoked by this cool contest from Flirt!. In honor of their new fragrance, Rock-n-Rebel, the brand has teamed up with rock godesses The Veronicas to host an online contest called “Show Us Your Inner Rock Star.”

The Veronicas in all their rock chick glory.

Photo: Â© Flirt!

Starting today, you can head to Flirt’s website and enter by submitting a photo of yourself that shows off your best rock star style and what it means to you. The winner will be flown out to L.A. to get a rocker chick-inspired makeover and go on a shopping spree with The Veronicas!

Runners-up will receive a bottle of the new Rock-n-Rebel perfume, which I’ve been in love with ever since my first sniff. It contains notes of apple nectar, pink grapefruit, and white lotus blossom which create a high-energy scent that has a hint of softness. It’s the perfect way to unleash your inner rock diva, and you don’t have to trash a hotel room or kick over a drum kit, so that’s a plus.