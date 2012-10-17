Win A L’Occitane Hand Cream, Scare Away Dry Winter Skin

October may be all about Breast Cancer Awareness, but L’Occitane brought our attention to another cause we just had to share with you. This fall they launched Solidarity Soap, a bar soap with shea butter from West Africa, where 100 percent of the profits will be donated to ORBIS, a foundation that works to fight preventable blindness in developing countries. Over 280 million people in the world are blind, and 80 percent of these cases are preventable. Take a look at the soap below; the packaging is actually inspired by the traditional basket weaving from West Africa. Gorgeous.

Even before we knew about this amazing cause they were promoting, we were obsessing over L’Occitane’s products. Their hand creams moisturize like crazy, and with the winter months almost upon us, that says a lot.

This week we’re giving away five L’Occitane Hand Creams — three in Rose Petals and two in Date Bouquet. Enter by letting us know your favorite winter skincare tips in the comments section below; we’ll choose five winners at random. Good luck!

For complete official rules, click here.