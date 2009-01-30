Win A Hair Makeover With Frédéric Fekkai!

Frdric Fekkai

I just found out about an exciting Haute Hair contest from celebrity hairstylist Frdric Fekkai, who has worked with Debra Messing, Rosario Dawson, and Heidi Klum. Entrants must submit a picture or video of their best hairdo and explain how their hair reflects their personal style. They can also share their hair stories with others and the more viral their picture is, the better chance of winning!

The grand prize is a a 3 day, 2 night all-expenses-paid trip for two to NYC that includes getting their hair cut by Frdric Fekkai and backstage access to select fashion shows at New York Fashion Week.

A runner-up wins one year’s worth of Frdric Fekkai products. A “Most Viral Winner” receives $1,000 worth of Frdric Fekkai products.

Sounds like fun, so summon your inner Scorsese and make your award-winning hair video. The contest ends February 22..hurry up!