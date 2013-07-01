Wimbledon 2013: Nail Art Has Taken Over the Tennis Courts

It’s that time of year again, when strawberries and cream, Henman Hill and Pimms cups are all common phrases to be tossed around. While we track the latest matches at Wimbledon, we are of course also keeping an eye on the nail trends that are hitting Centre Court. Over the past few years at the grass court tennis championships, we’ve seen an increase in nail art (which isn’t a surprise to anyone; after an incredible showing of nail art at the Olympics, we’d expect it anywhere).

This year, Serena Williams has naturally been the one to beat when it comes to nail art, showing off a fabulous, almost comic book inspired design. But, she has had some stiff competition in Great Britain’s Heather Watson, who has been sporting some gold blinged-out stiletto nails. Which of course brings us to the question – how do these ladies play with these nails? Check out the slideshow above of some of our favorite nail looks from this year’s Wimbledon and let us know who you want to win the actual competition, and the nail art competition!

