Willow Smith Attends Paris Fashion Week in the Coolest Eyeliner Look

When she’s not tearing down music festival stages or fronting major fashion campaigns, Willow Smith is schooling everyone in the art of head-turning eyeliner. At just 17-years-old, the singer’s beauty evolution has hardly scratched the surface, yet she’s already mastered a handful of experimental looks we rarely see on the red carpet.

Earlier today, Smith continued her winning streak at Dior’s Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week show, where she rubbed shoulders with a set of equally famous ladies (hi, Emily Blunt!), and still managed to steal the spotlight with her beauty look.

While her all-black ensemble was relatively tame, she opted for attention-grabbing makeup; blush-toned lips and streaks of white liner on her lower lash lines. A quick study of her red carpet moments will show that eyeliner has always played a key role in Smith’s beauty repertoire. There was the time she commanded our attention in red tribal dots at Ebony Magazine’s Ebony’s Power 100 Gala:

And who could forget when she smudged her inner corners with blue shadow for the Atlanta edition of Afropunk?

Oh, and when we saw her in this red-yellow color combo, we knew it was time to bid farewell to our basic cat eye.

In short: it’s guaranteed that we’ll love whatever she does next.