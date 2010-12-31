Willow Smith’s Fashion Icon

Photo: © Jeff Kravitz/AMA2010/FilmMagic

Willow Smith says Billy Idol is her fashion icon. The “Whip My Hair” singer has developed a major interest in fashion despite being only 10 years old and admitted the 1980s “White Wedding” singer’s look is the one she loves to imitate. When asked who influences her style, Willow said, “I love Billy Idol’s look with the leather and all the studs and black.”

Despite her young age, Willow, who is Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s daughter, has already sat in the front row at Milan Fashion Week earlier this year and revealed while she doesn’t know a lot about the industry, she can appreciate the designer labels. She said, “Milan Fashion Week was fun because I saw how the designers are all so different. Say Dolce and Gabbana, most of their designs were delicate and more fitted, but compared to someone else like Ferragamo, their stuff was different.”

Willow also revealed her hit song “Whip My Hair” is not a fashion statement, but is actually designed to scare people — not that it works. She told website Popeater,”Whipping your hair is the thing where people go ‘It’s pretty cool Willow,’ and I go ‘Yeah but it’s supposed to make you scared!’”

Try on celebrity hairstyles in the Makeover Studio!