Willow Shields Amps Up Look For Nylon; Madonna’s Newest Racy Commercial Banned

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

Willow Shields, Hunger Games actress, and Nylon magazine got together for a gorgeous photoshoot. We’re dying over Willow’s perfectly feathered hair and naturally glowing skin. (NYLON)

Apparently, “hamburger eyeshadow” is all the rage in the Netherlands. At least that would seem to be true based on the new Burger King ad. Are you hungry for this look’? (Buzz Feed)

Kim K’s ex Reggie Bush is set to be the face for a men’s grooming skincare line Barc. We have to admit, he does have a pretty flawless face. (WWD)

Paperself just released a new line of false eyelashes starring the London skyline. Would you rock the Big Ben and the London Eye on your lash line? (Latest in Beauty)

Madonna released the commercial for her new fragrance, ‘Truth or Dare’, and it’s already been banned. Do you think it’s a bit too risqué, even for Madge? (E! Online)