Serena Williams Spills Her Recovery Secrets In Her New Skincare-Infused Pain Relief Line

What can’t Serena Williams do? Not only is Williams a tennis legend, but she’s an activist, mom to the cutest daughter of all time, and a best-selling author. And now she’s headed into the wellness space with her new line of recovery products called WILL Perform, which just landed at Target.

The line is basically like an insight into Williams’ recovery practice that she’s credited to her athletic performance over the years. She’s utilizing some of the best ingredients and practices she’s learned over the years into easy-to-use products that can be used daily, even if your biggest workout flex is going on a daily walk (looking at me). But get this: The pain relief and muscle recovery products are actually good for your skin too. Gone are the days of slathering a mystery cream filled with chemicals over aching joints. The WILL Perform line is infused with skincare ingredients like ceramides, lavender, magnesium and more to help hydrate the skin and keep it looking great in addition to feeling great.

The entire line is available at Target stores and Target.com and retails from $12.99 to $15.99. Here’s everything we’re shopping from the new drop.

WILL Perform Rest Nightly Muscle Recovery Lotion with Lavender

Did we mention the entire line of the WILL Perform products are vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free and pthalate-free? Only clean ingredients here. Sleep is an important part of muscle and fitness recovery, so this lotion is infused with calming lavender for an aroma-therapy sleep experience. Plus, since it’s made with epsom salts, it’ll help muscles heal faster.

WILL Perform Relieve Numbing Pain Relief Lidocaine Spray

Lidocaine works to block nerve endings, so you temporarily don’t feel muscle pain. This spray also includes arnica, which is a homeopathic anti-inflammatory treatment. The cool thing about this product is that it’s in a spray rather than a gel, so you can spray it where you need it and get on with your life.

WILL Perform Soothe Daily Moisturizing Muscle Recovery Lotion

This vitamin-C infused recovery lotion also has a hydrating blend of ceramides and magnesium to help both muscles and skin recover from whatever you put your body through.

WILL Perform Cool Menthol & Camphor Cooling Pain Relief Gel

Instead of lidocaine, this pain relief gel uses menthol and camphor, which is a holistic botanical blend that helps relieve pain on-site. This roll on formula can be taken on the go in any gym bag and is even TSA-approved.

WILL Perform Relieve Fast Acting and Numbing Lidocaine Pain Gel

This is like a roll-on gel version of the lidocaine spray. It contains 4 percent lidocaine as well to numb pain instantly when you need to.