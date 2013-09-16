Will Moisturizer Make Oily Skin Oilier?

In our Q&A series, beauty experts address your most bewildering issues. Have a beauty-related quandary of your own? Submit your question in the comments below or via Twitter.

Q: Will using moisturizer on my oily skin make me oilier?

A: A widely-held misconception is that moisturizing oily skin will make it even oilier. But the truth is, it’s the complete opposite. “Be sure to moisturize because when you dry out oily skin too much, your skin responds by producing more sebum [the skin’s natural oil], which leads to pimples,” says Dr. Amy Wechsler. Bottom line: after cleansing, always moisturize. But make sure you use the right moisturizer for your skin type. “Look for light formula products that say noncomedogenic or oil-free,” says Dr. Wechsler. Noncomedogenic formulas are lighter and don’t clog pores. One to try is Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion ($11.99, aveeno.com), which is great for dry and oily skin. For oily, acne-prone skin, she recommends looking for products with salicylic acid. “They are not as drying as products that use benzoyl peroxide.” Try CeraVe SA Renewing Lotion ($13, cerave.com) for moisture and a light exfoliation as well.

