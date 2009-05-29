Will Ferrell Launches Sunscreen Line

I have been sitting and staring at the images of Will Ferrell’s rather um, naked body on three bottles of sunscreen for about 15 minutes now not knowing what to think. And, I cannot look away. His blindingly white butt cheeks are mesmerizing.

The SPF 30 bottles come in three different lotions– Sun Stroke, Sexy Hot Tan, and Forbidden Fruit. I’m not really sure that there is a difference between any of these lotions, but each bottle features a different glamour shot of Ferrell.

Forbidden Fruit has a bit of a play on Desperate Housewives, as Ferrell poses with a tree branch while Streaking Strength brings me back to the old Coppertone ads with the little blond girl being chased by a puppy on a beach (I used to have a poster of it in my college bathroom, true story).

Each bottle costs $12, with all proceeds benefiting Cancer for College’s Willpowered Scholarship Fund, which grants college scholarships to cancer survivors and amputees. Ferrell explained his reasons for launching the sunscreen line by saying, “I’ve always dreamed of owning a lotion company. And I’ve always hated cancer.”

Purchase the lotions on the charity’s website or www.amazon.com.