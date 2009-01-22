The lushness of the wild rose flower is perfectly reflected in it’s myriad beauty benefits, mostly centering around regeneration. It’s believed in mythological circles that the rose began as a purely white flower until Aphrodite was pricked by a thorn and stained the white petals red with her blood while rushing to save Adonis, her dying protégé. Since then, roses have been known as Aphrodite’s flower, symbolizing renewal and revival. Fitting for an age-obsessed society. Rich in vitamin C, linoleic and linolenic acid, the rose has properties that heal, moisturize, and soften skin while repairing fine lines, wrinkles and discolorations. It also forms a protective film on the skin that aids in regeneration. Who knew that something so pretty could be so powerful? Turns out a rose isn’t just a rose after all.

Here, our favorite beauty products that utilize the power of the rose.

1. Fresh Rose Face Mask, $55, at fresh.com

2. Dr. Hauschka Skin Care Rose Day Cream, $42.95, at amazon.com

3. Lavere Ultimate Eye Cream, $69, at lavera.com

4. Chantecaille Rose Eye Makeup Remover, $33, at saksfifthavenue.com

5. Neal’s Yard Remedies Wild Rose Beauty Balm, $79, at nyrusa.com

6. Wild Rose Herbal D-Tox Kit, $33, at wrc.net

7. Weleda Wild Rose Moisture Cream, $24.99, at target.com

8. Korres Natural Products Wild Rose Lip Butter, $9, at hsn.com

9. Provence Santé Wild Rose Bath Salts, $15, at baudelairesoaps.com