Shoppers Say Their Hair Has ‘Grown So Quickly’ Within a Month of Using This $9 ‘Magic Oil’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

As someone who constantly writes about hair growth products, I can tell you that Amazon is one of the best places to find top-rated formulas for less. Considering the outstanding ratings and glowing reviews many of these hidden finds have racked up, there’s really no need to blow $40 on a luxury serum to see results. In fact, you could spend as little as $9 and potentially see some mind-blowing changes.

Let’s take the Wild Hair Growth Oil

: It’s described by the brand as an “uncompromisingly rich plant-based formula that hydrates, conditions and softens for more manageable hair,” and according to reviewers, it really lives up to these claims. Over 22,000 people have left it five-stars after seeing fast changes on anything from hair loss to dandruff, with one claiming their “hair has grown so quickly within a month of use.”

Wild Growth Hair Oil

The formula is universally applicable to all hair types, with an emphasis on its ability to “control and remove kinks and naps with ease, giving many a natural way to maintain their hair and keep it looking fabulous without

chemicals,” per the brand’s website. It contains ingredients like olive oil, jojoba oil, rosehip oil and rice bran, which can promote thicker, longer strands and detangle stressed-out follicles more easily. Due to its nourishing benefits, it can also reduce blow-dry time post-shampoo, making for shorter styling sessions.

Shoppers have referred to the product as a “magic oil” in their reviews, citing “considerably less shedding and breakage” from use. Some even say it leaves their hair “softer and fuller” after washing, and that despite being a blend of oils, the treatment doesn’t leave your roots feeling or looking greasy.

“Since I am passed menopause, I have been losing hair, and this oil has been recommended,” shared another fan. “So I just got the oil yesterday and I did a small test area on my hair. It worked! Very well! Last night I went ahead and used the oil on both my scalp and all my hair. I have very long hair, past my waist, but thin and I only needed a small amount for my whole scalp and hair. It took only 10 minutes for the oil to be completely absorbed! I washed it this morning and it looks great! Much less breakage! Very soft and not dry, no static or flyways! I am so relieved!”

The Wild Growth Hair Oil

is currently on sale for less than $9 at Amazon.