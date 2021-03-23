7 Major Wig Trends I’m Shopping This Season

Raise your hand if you’re spending a lot more time at home but love throwing on a wig from time to time. Same! What better way to keep your spirits high during these challenging times than by re-inventing your look at all these wig trends of 2021? From sprucing up your look for a virtual meeting to looking your best when running errands for essential items, wigs should still have a solid place in your heart and your daily routine.

Though quarantine caused a few hiccups in wig production, it did not stop faux hair aficionados from embracing their units and looking for updated styles to add to their collections. There are so many wig trends on the rise, in unique styles, textures and colors. I predict this year’s wig forecast is going to be curly with a chance of bangs. Keep reading to learn more about the best wig trends you should try out this year and ones to shop STAT.

Headband Wigs

Like many other businesses, the wig industry faced a significant impact due to the pandemic. Countries such as South Korea experienced a disruption in lace wig production, leaving wig wearers and suppliers turning to creative alternatives. Headband wigs are just one of the types to become popular because of this lace shortage. Like half wigs, headband bangs have zero lace and may require you to leave a portion of your hair out to blend with the wig’s texture. Though a similar concept, headband wigs require much less hair to be left out. You can cover the frontmost part of your hair entirely with the headband or slick down your edges and let your baby hairs be exposed—it’s up to you. Plus, you can use your own headbands if you don’t love the colors and prints that come with your wig.

T-Part Wigs

Meet lace front wig’s identical but much more simple counterpart: T-Part wigs. At a glance, a T-Part unit offers the same “fake scalp” look of standard lace wigs but with lace that’s only present where the pre-positioned part lies and the hairline of the wig. The minimal lace mimics the letter “T,” hence the name. Lace shortage or not, this is an excellent option for those who are still learning how to master laying a wig. I’m all about less stress and more slaying all 2021.

Chunky Highlights

We saw quite the surge in highlights in 2020; however, 2021 is unofficially the year of chunky highlights (again). This hair color trend, which was famously worn by Kelly Clarkson and many other celebs in the early 2000s, is back with a vengeance, and I must say I’m totally *hair* for it. I’m not too sure how long this trend will stick, but thanks to the help of wigs, that’s the least of my worries.

’90s Inspired Layers

Blunt cuts may have had a moment in 2020, but this year is all about layers. Whether you’re rocking a straight look or a curly ‘do, layers add oomph and volume to your look. Layered hair has been the secret weapon of many dynamic divas including Kim Kardashian and Beyonce. Now, it’s time to add the look into your arsenal.

Length + Bangs

Though the TikTok “BAYANG” challenge in 2020 had us reminiscing on all of the sad bang decisions we made in the earlier part of our lives, bangs are still on the rise in 2021 in a sleeker and hopefully more timeless way. Expect lots of long wigs with bangs and even some curly units sporting the look.

Texture on Texture

Get ready to play with lots of texture this year. We love the sleekness of straight locks, but texture is the ultimate conversation starter, even if it’s just during a zoom video call. Plus, if you’re not that great at using a flatiron or other heated tools, you’ll love the heat-free styling that texture offers.

50 Shades of Red

Much like blonde, red is a hair color that will likely never go out of style. In 2021, you can look forward to finding various shades of red wigs ranging from ginger to true cherry red (à la Rihanna circa 2010). From time to time, you may see multiple shades of red blended into one unit for an explosive look made for risk-takers.