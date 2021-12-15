The Hottest Wig Trends of 2022 Include Wispy Bangs & ’90s Layers

It’s officially one of our favorite times of the year — forecasting the wig trends that we’re looking forward to seeing on our feeds in 2022 (and rocking in real life, of course). After spending more than a year at home, wig wearers longing to pull their units out of hiding came back with a vengeance after getting accustomed to the “new normal.” We’ve seen folks feeling much more comfortable playing with cuts and color, for starters. According to hair expert and CEO of handmade wig company Hair Queen LA, Amiel “Moyo” Fomko, we have the pleasure of looking forward to even more of that playful spirit in 2022.

Of course, we have some of our favorite celebrities to thank for moving the needle on some of the trends that will surge in the new year. If you’re looking for inspo for your hair mood board, Moyo notes we should look to the likes of Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, as they’re major wig trendsetters that aren’t afraid to step out of their comfort zone all while pushing us to do the same.

We caught up with Moyo to spotlight some wig trends that should be on your radar for 2022 and, of course, some units that can help you achieve the look. Needless to say, we’re wigging out over all the trends.

Creative Fringe

If you’re looking for wig options that don’t require glue (or knowing how to lay a wig, for that matter), bangs are the look you should be going for in the new year. The best part of bangs being on-trend (besides the ease of rocking bang wigs) is that you can go for straight, wavy or curly bangs. Opt for whichever look your heart desires! Here are some of our favorites.

Rapunzel Vibes

If dramatically long hair reminiscent of Rupenzel is your idea of a good hair day, we’re excited to share with you that longer locks are on-trend for the coming year. With a 40-inch length, you may want to consider investing in a high-quality long wig that has minimal shedding and tangling and can last you for years to come.

Major Mullets

We know what you’re thinking — a mullet?! Yes, but hear us out. The mullet has had many modern adaptations since its peak in the ’80s. If you’re looking to make a statement with your hair in 2022, having a mullet-style wig in your arsenal is in your best interest. If you’re feeling adventurous, try a dramatically long mullet like Cardi B’s look for the 2021 AMAs done by Tokyo Stylez, or something shorter and subtle, which is a fave of Miley Cyrus.

’90s Layers

Layering is one of those hair-cutting techniques that had a great run in 2021 with the resurgence of late ’90s and Y2K beauty trends, and we can look forward to seeing even more of it in 2022. The volume and body that layers add to a wig are unmatched, and the more, the merrier.

Asymmetrical Bobs

As you may have already noticed, a few of the wig trends we’re seeing in 2022 are twists on trends that we already know and love — and bobs are no different. In the new year, look forward to taking your beloved bob haircuts to the next level by adding a sassy asymmetrical twist. It’s not a regular bob, it’s a fun bob.

Contrasting Roots

Playing with bold color has been a longstanding trend of wig wearers over the years. After all, wigs give you the ability to rock any hair color without compromising the health of your natural strands. One specific color trend Moyo is forecasting for 2022 is colored roots. You can go bold with brights (a la Billie Eilish) or more natural with blonde, brown and black roots.

Reverse Ombré

Ombré is one of those color techniques that will probably never go out of style. In 2021, the color that gradually goes from dark to light from roots to ends, had a pretty strong presence in the world of wigs. In 2022, Moyo says we can expect to see a twist on the color technique — a reverse ombré.

As the name suggests, this color technique is the exact opposite of a traditional ombré and instead gradually fades from light at the roots to a darker hue on the ends of the hair. This style can be done with a blonde to black transition but can also be achieved with bold colors like this grey to purple reverse ombré done by stylist Lorenzo Devante.

Orange

After seeing a huge emphasis on ginger and red-colored wigs in 2021, it was only a matter of time that we slowly started to progress toward orange. Although some may not be opting to rock bright orange hair in the dead of the winter, we should see quite a few wig enthusiasts playing with orange styles by the spring.