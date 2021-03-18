8 Must-Have Styling Tools To Make Your Wig Flawless AF

You’ve finally found a wig that’s the perfect cut, color, and style to match your hair personality. Or maybe you’re not new to the wig game and have quite a few wig personalities stashed away to fit your varying moods. Regardless of where you land on the wig scale of beginner to professional, wigs need upkeep. Enter: wig styling tools. Of course, there’s always the option of taking your wig to be styled by a professional. However, these routine drop-offs can run you a pretty penny. Not to mention finding the right stylist can take time when your wig needs to be attended to STAT.

Like most things beauty-related these days, you can take your wig styling into your own hands as long as you are equipped with the right tools. Whether you’re rocking a sleek, straight ‘do, or plan on channeling a Caribbean vacation via a water wave unit, these are our must-haves to keep your style in check. And you don’t have to spend half a paycheck to do it.

Andis 38300 Professional 450ºF High Heat Ceramic Press Comb

One of the most significant pain points for many wig wearers is getting the top portion to lay flat like natural hair does to one’s scalp. Whether you’re rocking a lace closure, frontal, or 360 wig, the best way to ensure that your style lays as flat as possible is with a hot comb. While the old-school stovetop pressing comb that you may have been holding onto will do just fine, for the sake of not burning your wig or the lace (been there), you can opt for an electric version. That way, you control the temperature.

Croc Classic Black Titanium 1.5” Flat Iron

Not all flat irons are created equally. A quality one will help you style your wigs effortlessly without damaging the hair. This flat iron features a ceramic heating system that uses negative ions to help you achieve your style while leaving it silky and shiny in just one pass. It also features 17 temperature settings ranging from 280F to 450F.

The Renatural The Wig Fix

While glues are an excellent option for applying a wig for lasting hold and helping the lace melt into your skin, you need a break every now and again. A great way to ease up on the glue wig applications is with a wig grip like this one. This silicone band helps keep your wig in place with little-to-no glue needed. Read our full review of this “rollercoaster-proof” wig grip here.

Bellami Miracle Smoothing Brush

Flat ironing your hair can get pretty time-consuming. A great way to fake a sleek look is with a straightening brush. As the name suggests, this one allows you to straighten your hair with a heated brush, much similar to a paddle brush that you’d use to detangle your hair or extensions. Heating up to 450F, this brush gets your hair sleek while leaving it frizz-free.

Tifara Beauty 42-pack 7″ Flexible Curling Rods

Not everyone can be a wiz with a heated styling tool—hence the reason why people dedicate their lives to styling hair. Flexirods should to be in your arsenal if you need a heat-free option for styling your wigs.

Kitsch Pro Butterfly Hair Clamps

A key to achieving any hairstyle is sectioning your hair into parts so you can manage your load and make sure your style is seamless at all angles. Do yourself a favor and grab some butterfly hair clips, so you never have to struggle to navigate your wig or hair while styling.

Infinitipro By Conair 1875 Watt Salon Performance Hair Dryer

Great tools don’t always have to be expensive and the proof shows with this blow dryer that has garnered more than 11,000 reviews on Amazon with a 4.7-star rating. This salon-worthy dryer will blow you away with its impeccable heating, drying your hair 50 percent faster.

Mr Head 24 Inch Wig Head Cork Canvas Mannequin Head

When you take off your wig to catch some Zs, your unit deserves a nice place to rest as well. A mannequin is great for not only storing your wig but also for preserving the hairstyle, so you don’t have to restyle again and again. This particular mannequin head comes equipped with T-pins to adhere your unit to the wig.