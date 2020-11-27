All The Wigs & Extensions You Could Need Are On Major Sale Right Now

Sometimes the best holiday sales are on things you actually need instead of just gifts for friends and family. There’s nothing better than stocking up on everyday essentials and some upgraded versions of things you know and love. The Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2020 wig sale is just that with its discounted extensions, wigs, bundles, frontals and closures and so much more.

Wigs and extensions don’t go on sale very often because they’re not really trendy goods. Instead, they’re items we always need throughout the year. But maybe there’s a new style you’ve been wanting to try or you’re looking to add some length heading into 2021. It’s the perfect time to pick it up and so much more at up to 70 percent off.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Mayvenn

Take 15 percent off sitewide through November 30, including products, salon services and upkeep. Plus, use code GIFT for a freebie.

Hurela

Shop 40 percent off sitewide on human hair weaves, bundles, wigs and accessories through November 30.

Wigsbuy

On Black Friday, shop 15 percent off any order with code BLACK15, $50 off any order of $269 and more with code BLACK50 and 20 percent off human hair wigs with code BLACK20. You’ll also get a free wig with orders of $349 and more, as well as flash deals up to 70 percent off.

Aisi Beauty Colorful Wig

Take 20 percent off this ultra-fun, mixed purple, synthetic fiber wig.

Alimice

Get $20 off this unprocessed Brazilian upart human hair wig.

Vckovcko

Have some fun with this pastel pink bob that’s currently 41 percent off.

Insert Name Here

Shop up to 65 percent off select items (on ponys, wigs and more!) and 40 percent off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY. Plus, get free US shipping and a hanger with a $75 purchase.