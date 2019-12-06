Tested and Approved—This ‘Rollercoaster-Proof’ Band Will Totally Replace Your Wig Glue

When it comes to my wig game, I’m always looking for tools and techniques that will make my experience better. Whether it’s making them look more natural or easing up the day-to-day maintenance, anything that will keep my faux love going strong is a must-try. My latest discovery is The Wig Fix, a silicone wig band created by UK-based brand The Renatural that helps secure your wig with minimal glue. While I was intrigued by this silicone band that claims to be “rollercoaster-proof,” I wasn’t entirely convinced that it could remove the need for actual glue or heavy-duty hair spray.

What really motivated me to take the plunge was the fact that I know glues and glue-like products aren’t the best products to put on your natural hair, particularly around the edges. However, I’ll try anything once, so I was actually excited to put The Wig Fix to the test. In this case, I decided to use it for over a month to get the most accurate comparison next to my usual gluing method.

Now that time has passed, I’m happy to say I’ve used The Wig Fix way more than I expected. Again, while I love how secure my wigs feel with glue, I’m well aware that it’s not the healthiest method. Also, gluing down a wig is time-consuming when you already don’t have enough time to get ready in the morning. (Warning to newbies: rushing to glue down a wig will almost always end in disaster.) I recently went back to full-time work and The Wig Fix has been my best friend simply because it saves me time and a headache.

Generally speaking, I use The Wig Fix alone Monday through Friday when I’m going to work. It’s ideal because unlike my usual Got2B Hair Spray method, it doesn’t progressively lose its grip throughout the day. While I prefer my Got2B spray to lay the hairline of my wig really flat, after commuting through hot NYC subway stations and working 10-hour days, my hairspray slowly starts to dissolve, leaving my wig hanging by a thread, literally.

Unfortunately, I didn’t have the chance to test The Wig Fix on an actual roller coaster. However, in addition to using The Wig Fix daily, I did some intense hair flips and dips in the comfort of my own home to test the rollercoaster-proof claim. To my surprise, the wig didn’t glide one bit. So based on my experience, I’d say this $33 wig-securing solution is worth every cent. Did I mention it lasts for up to 2 years and comes with a demonstration video or call session with a wig expert, too?

The one thing I wish I could change about The Wig Fix is the fact that it creates a little sweat underneath. Oddly enough, I don’t notice until I remove it at the end of the day, which in some ways isn’t all that big of a deal. Personally, this isn’t a dealbreaker because it doesn’t make me sweat profusely or lessen the security of my wig. When I remove the silicone band at the end of the day, I solve that setback by using a no-rinse cleanser; one of my current favorites is the Aveda Rinseless Refresh Micellar Hair & Scalp Refresher.

All in all, if you’re looking for a way to secure your wig without glue, The Wig Fix should be at the top of your list. Though the price is a bit more than what one would expect for a wig-gripping band, it makes wearing one so much easier. In other words, it’s worth the hype.

