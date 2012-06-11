StyleCaster
Community Trend Spotting: Shade the Sun with Wide Brim Hats

Emily Smith
by
As summer is beginning to heat up, there are many ways to protect yourself from the sun’s harmful rays – not all of which involve caking on mounds of sunscreen, makeup infused with SPF, and self-tanner. One of the most fashionable ways to shield yourself from that over-sized star we call the sun is underneath the shade of a wide brim hat. Not only is a wide brim hat appropriate for topping off your look in an effortless, yet chic way, but it is also one attempt to rid yourself of getting wrinkles at a young age. Plus, we’ve noticed that a bevy of our community members have been posting their favorite summer looks with plenty of wide brimmed hats in tow.

Ranging in a variety of fabrics, this hat can be not only sported in the summertime, but it can also be constituted as a wearable piece in the fall and winter as well…and we need not forget that protecting ourselves from the sun in the winter is equally as important!  High-end designers such as Lanvin, as well as affordable retailers, including H&M offer different options of this hat by using materials for the hat’s construction.  For summer, opt for a straw version of this hat, and for the upcoming fall and winter seasons, try a darker wool.

Any way you choose to style your wide brim hat this summer, just remember that is the perfect way to not only protect yourself from the sun, but it’s also an effortless way to top off your look…literally!

Take a look at these wide brim hats by clicking through the slide show!

Be careful little B, if you don't protect your face from the sun like your best frenemy Serena, you might be the first to be spotted with crows feet. Bisou Bisou.

(Posted by BreHolli)

As iconic as the person who posted this link, Rebecca Minkoff sure knows how to spot the perfect topped off, casual look.

(Posted by Rebecca Minkoff)

Add a wide brim hat to an already sultry look and you'll be turning heads in no time.

(Posted by estherchou)

Hide from the sun in this effortless, yet adorable hat.

(Posted by August Falletta)

This classic black hat completes this look, while protecting her luscious locks from the sun.

(Posted by sartorialgirl)

Tags:

