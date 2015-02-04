Why ClassPass Will Change the Way You Work Out

There’s no shame in admitting that getting yourself to the gym can be hard. Not only do you have to get yourself out of bed on your days off or before work (or after a Saturday night out—yuck), but you have to somehow force yourself to run on the treadmill, do some ab exercise and lift a few weights in order to make the trip worth your while.

Switching to fun boutique fitness studios lessens the sting a little, but—with one-off spinning, kickboxing, and yoga classes clocking in $35 or $40 per class—most wallets can’t sustain a workout regimen consisting solely of cool classes. That’s all changing now, thanks to ClassPass, a startup that’s inspiring men and women alike to ditch their gym memberships and bulk class packages for something better.

ClassPass has been around for a few months now, but after a recent $40 million in additional funding, the service is no doubt going to continue to expand and improve.

In case you’re not up to speed, here’s everything you need to know.

What is ClassPass? The startup, founded by MIT grad and lifelong dancer Payal Kadakia, offers a $79-$99 a month membership that grants you access to hundreds of different boutique workout classes throughout your city—think spin classes, Pilates, yoga, barre, kickboxing, and more.

How it works: The membership includes unlimited classes each month, allowing you to book as many as you want, either online or straight from your phone. Log onto your ClassPass account, browse the large array of class options, and construct your own workout schedule. You’re only allowed to visit the same studio three times each month, but with thousands of classes to choose from, it’s easy to find other locations offering the same type of workout, or entirely new ones.

One thing to note: There’s a 24 hour, $20 cancellation policy, so think and plan before you book!

ClassPass is already in over 25 cities, with buzzy new studios constantly joining up, including trendy celebrity favorites like Barry’s Bootcamp and boxing classes at Gotham Gym if you’re in New York (keep an eye out for Gigi Hadid!).

The best part about ClassPass? The membership pays itself off in three or four classes, so you not only keep yourself in shape, but your wallet stays pretty healthy too.