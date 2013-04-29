Why You Need A Morning And Nighttime Skin Care Routine





We all have skin care routines that we’ve grown comfortable with (even as a beauty editor, I find it hard to switch up products), but did you know that you should actually have a different routine at night than the one you have in the morning?

It turns out everyone needs a morning and a nighttime skin care routine because your skin had very different needs at different times of day. We recruited skin care expert Dr. Murad to explain what easy changes we should be making to our beauty routines, so that even those stuck in a routine will be willing to give something new a try.

Morning

SPF should always be a component in your morning routine because of exposure to UVA and UVB rays. Apply a light sunscreen under makeup, such as Jan Marini Antioxidant Daily Face Protectant SPF 33 ($48, janmarini.com), or use a facial moisturizer with broad spectrum SPF. Dr. Murad recommends adding antioxidants in the morning as well — either through veggies and fruit for breakfast or in your skin care products — “so your skin is ready to face the day and the potential environmental damage we all face.” Dr. Murad Perfecting Day Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 30 ($49, murad.com) includes antioxidants that protect against free radicals and fatty acids that increase the skin’s elasticity.

Nighttime

“At night, you should focus on products that help nourish your skin and also repair it.” He recommends applying a thicker, more highly-concentrated moisturizer just before bed. “The body’s cells are replenished with nutrients and are being regenerated at night, so this is the time to optimize the delivery of the raw materials your skin needs.”

There’s truth to the phrase “beauty sleep”: “During your sleep cycle, your body repairs each of its systems,” says Dr. Murad, “including your skin — the body’s largest organ and the one that displays the most dramatic signs of sleep deprivation and aging.” There are even night creams that optimize the skin’s sleep cycle! Look for products with “Melatonin and GABA, an amino acid that has a calming effect on cells and encourages muscle relaxation to maximize the body’s ability to repair and regenerate during the night.” Goldfaden MD Sleep Renewal Night Cream With Melatonin ($70, amazon.com) does just that, providing antioxidant protection and enhancing relaxation to help ensure restful sleep.

