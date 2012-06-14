Why You Can’t Pay For This Braid

Photo: Daily Makeover

I’ve never wanted to be a hairstylist, but I have been told since an early age that I have the talent to be one. Becoming an editor for Daily Makeover allows me to do the two things I love most, experiment with hairstyles, then blog about it. Take for instance, my tutorial on one of the hottest new braids this season, the waterfall braid.

But after reading a recent article on the New York Times about the trouble one woman went through to practice African American braiding professionally without a license, it kind of irks me that i’ll never be able to legally make money from my braiding skills, unless i spend $16,000 for a piece of paper.

The bottom line is that if you don’t put in the time and money go to cosmetology school, you can’t receive any compensation for hairstyling, as well as cutting or even doing nail art.

I understand why you need to be schooled in cutting hair and doing manicures. If you can cause physical harm to someone, by i.e. cutting someone with scissors or pushing their cuticles back too far, then you should have a license. But for braiding hair? Am I really going to cause physical harm by folding strands over one another and then holding in place with an elastic or bobby pin? Well, bobby pins can be pretty sharp! (Note the sarcasm, please.)

Do you think you should have a license to braid hair?