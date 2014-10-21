Why So Many Women Are Crying at the Gym

Women have a tricky relationship with crying. We’ve been told to never cry at work, and to keep our emotions in check at home and in front of friends or risk being labeled overly emotional. But still, at the end of the day, letting out a good cry is sometimes very necessary for women. But—with the restrictions imposed upon us—where exactly should we feel comfortable crying these days? According to a recent trend piece in Time magazine, the safe haven for women looking for an emotional release is now the gym.

According to New York City yoga instructor Taryn Toomey, a surprising number of women have broken down crying in her class (she calls those tears “sludge”—as in the emotions we carry around in our muscles that need to eventually be released.) “I’ve had classes where people are literally on all fours sobbing,” Toomey told Time. “But it’s not just my class, it’s happening everywhere. Emotional release in public can feel very uncomfortable. But I think there’s a growing movement of people who want to find a space for it.”

Here’s the argument for why, exactly, this is happening: When you exercise you release endorphins, which interact with serotonin and dopamine, the physiological chemicals that impact your mood. Because of this, you’re already prone to an emotional release while working out. Couple that with the rise of boutique fitness classes like SoulCycle and Exhale where the lights are dim, the soundtrack has been carefully choreographed, and where you’re susceptible to a serious adrenaline release. It’s not hard to understand why some women might be occasionally overcome in these types of situations, and—and as a result—let the waterworks flow freely.

Bottom line: If this has happened to you, there is absolutely nothing wrong with it, and it can actually be a good thing in moderation. Emotional tears, according to studies, can help lower cholesterol, control high blood pressure, reduce stress, and even boost your immune system.

Have you ever cried while working out? Share your experience in the comments below!