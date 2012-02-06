Why Wait? Favorite Floral Hair Accessories to Wear Now

Although it feels as if winter hasn’t even hit yet, we are still in the mood for spring and all that comes with the season. In particular, we’re craving some floral. Here are some options to introduce some flirty spring florals into your hair routine, without looking like you’re jumping the gun.
This fantastic turban keeps your hair under control on windy days and the black color keeps the large flower from being overly girly or loud.
(Rosette Turban Hat, $21.49 at asos.com)
We adore the way this model's hair is styled with this beyond cute hair bow. Steal the look by doing a french braid to the side then secure with the tie.
(Floral Bow Scruncie, $10 at urbanoutfitters.com)
To add just a bit of feminine allure to your ensemble, slip this bobby pin into your hair. A look to try is hair in a low, loose bun and tuck the bobby pin into one side so that the flower peeks out.
(Small Ruby Tea Rose Bobby Pin, $17 at etsy.com)
This headband isn't just flirty and fem, it's versatile!
(Haven Rose Headband, $28 at freepeople.com)
A perfectly romantic flower clip, this one should be saved for those special occassions.
(Ivory Leaf Clip by Deepa Gurani, $42 at shopbop.com)
Prop these up on your head when you're out and about, you'll be casual cool.
(With Love from CA Floral Wayfarer Sunglasses, $14.50 at pacsun.com)
This gold leaf headband invokes a greek godess inspiration.
(Bella 22k Leaf Headband, $24 at etsy.com)
Amp up any grey, gloomy day with this floral turban style headwrap.
(Knotted Rose Headwrap, $3.80 at forever21.com)
The perfect floral hair accessory: beaded, sparkly, and multiple colors. What could be better?
(Paisley Flower Clip, $15 at anthropologie.com)
An adorable set of flower bobby pins that you can add to a regular day style or updo.
(Tea Party Turquoise Paper Flower Bobby Pins Set of 4, $7.50 at etsy.com)