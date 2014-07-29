15 Reasons Why Lipstick Can Turn Your Whole Day Around

It’s no secret that lipstick is just about our favorite beauty product out there. Sure, we need concealer and we love a good curling iron, but there’s something about lipstick that makes it the one product you need to change your entire look. We got to thinking about all the reasons we love wearing a bold lip color, and in honor of National Lipstick Day, put together the following list of 15 reasons why lipstick can turn your entire day around!

1. You know you’re going to look amazing when you have on your signature lip color, which means you’ll feel great all day long.

2. Trying out a new lip color means getting to have a whole new look to play around with. There’s no end to the possibilities!

3. Bright lipstick will instantly make you look more awake.

4. You care about the rest of your look when you’re wearing lipstick, so once you swipe on a color, you’ll also put a pinch of extra effort into your hair and your outfit.

5. People compliment women who wear lipstick. They just do.

6. Your confidence will be through the roof when you’re wearing a lip color that makes you feel special.

7. Wearing lipstick means you’ll take better care of your lips in the way of exfoliation and hydration. Essentially, you’ll never have chapped lips.

8. If you’ve become known as a “lipstick lady,” friends, co-workers, and even strangers will ask you your opinion on shades, brands, and more. You’ll be the authority on lipstick.

9. Even if you have on no other makeup, you’ll look put together, and in turn feel put together.

10. On a really bad day, nothing fixes it quite like going to buy a new lipstick.

11. There’s an instant bond between women who wear lipstick, which means you’ll expand your social circle with just one beauty product.

12. If you’re a lipstick hoarder, you’ve got a certain color that goes for every occasion. Bright orange during the day works just as well as deep red at night. Switching up the color can completely change your frame of mind.

13. For ladies who don’t wear lipstick on a regular basis, putting on a flattering shade of red one day will make you feel like a celebrity, because everyone around you will ask why you look so particularly great.

14. Lipstick selfies on Instagram get so many more likes than non-lipstick selfies.

15. In a low moment, if you find a lipstick at the bottom of your purse, you’ll instantly get a jolt of happiness.