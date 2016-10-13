Why Kylie Jenner Got Lip Injections: “No One Wanted to Kiss Me”

As much as we love to observe and talk about every single thing Kylie Jenner does and says (hey, we give the people what they want), we will openly admit that the girl has not had the easiest of childhoods—at least, in the way of bullying and public scrutiny. (The oodles of money, fame, and opportunities are a different story.) We can only image that being a teen celeb is essentially like being in the cattiest high school…times five billion. And, based on the reason why Jenner now says she got lip injections, we think the image is pretty accurate.

In an interview with Complex, Jenner admitted that her lips have “been an insecurity of mine all [her] life,” she said. “This guy I kissed was like, ‘Your lips are really small, but you’re a really good kisser. I didn’t think you were gonna be good at kissing,’” Gah. Like, can you imagine how much it would suck if your crush said something like that to you in junior high? It would mess up the best of us.

“It was so rude,” said Jenner. “From then on, I just felt like I saw guys staring at my lips. I felt like no one wanted to kiss me.” The insecurities became so overwhelming, she explained, that she got lip injections—and lied about them. “I wasn’t even 17 yet,” she said. “I didn’t want to be a bad influence. I didn’t want people to think you had to get your lips done to feel good about yourself. I wish I had just been honest and upfront.”

Still, not even the secrecy and backlash kept Jenner from getting regular injections, though she admits she did go a bit overboard. “When you first get them done, you’re like, ‘Oh, it could be a little bit bigger on that side.’ I’d go back and be like, ‘They went down’ and think they could be bigger,” she said. “But I went too far. It was very painful.”

But even with all of the scrutiny and insecurities, Jenner wants to make one thing clear: “I don’t hate my life,” she said. “I’m happy.” And, as everyone eventually, hopefully, ideally learns as they get older, “You can’t please everyone,” she said. “I just want to live my life. I have nothing to hide anymore.”