Why Is Everyone Putting Butter In Their Coffee? Inside the ‘Bulletproof’ Craze

Crazy fad diets are nothing new: Between scarfing bee panacea (we’re looking at you, Victoria Beckham), adhering to a strict vegan diet until 6 p.m., and eating five pints of ice cream to drop weight, it’s pretty impossible to keep track of them all, let alone figure out which ones might work for you.

The latest diet trend sweeping the nation involves putting butter in your coffee. Yes, you read that correctly, butter.

Here’s the lowdown: It’s called Bulletproof Coffee and everyone from Shaileen Woodley to Ed Sheeran apparently swears by it.

The diet was developed by an entrepreneur by the name of Dave Asprey, and is a version of the yak butter tea he discovered while hiking in Tibet. The Bulletproof version calls for low-mold coffee beans, at least two tablespoons of unsalted, grass-fed butter, and one or two tablespoons of medium-chain triglyceride [MCT] oil which contains a blend of coconut and palm oil.

The result of drinking the concoction daily, Asprey and the diet’s fans claim, is that it suppresses hunger and boosts energy.

“It’s about how you feel two hours later,” Asprey told Fox News. “With normal coffee, you get a food craving and get tired two hours later. [Bulletproof coffee] doesn’t cause a 10:30 crash we’re used to. It gives you a huge boost over normal coffee.”

Want to give it a try yourself? Check out the recipe below and let us know your thoughts!

Bulletproof Coffee Recipe

1 Cup (8 oz.) filtered water

2 1/2 heaping Tablespoons freshly ground Bulletproof® Upgraded™ Coffee beans

1 Teaspoon Bulletproof® Upgraded™ Brain Octane™ or Bulletproof® Upgraded™ MCT Oil

1 Tablespoon grass-fed, unsalted butter or ghee (build up to 2 tablespoons or much more over several days).

Boil filtered water and mix in all the ingredients. Put it in a blender for at least 20 seconds until the drink is frothy and looks like a creamy latte without oil on the surface.