Why I Love CrÃ¨me de la Mer

Okay, soall of us have read stories about how spending a fortune on anexpensive face cream is probably a total waste of money and with theeconomy as crappy as it is, it may even be criminal! I have written afew of these stories myself and the truth is, yes, it can be a waste ofmoney. However, sometimes wasting a little money on something thatmakes you feel wonderfully indulgent, puts a smile on your face andkeeps you super hydrated at the same time can be priceless. It’s thespulrge/save notion

I feel very strongly that most makeup and skincare can be bought at drugstores and that is why I co-created the makeup line Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy (awesome by the way). But I also believe that you can splurge on a product if you feel it really does the job. I have super dry skin and so far no cream but the infamous Crme De La Mer seems to do the trick and I am a total devotee. My skin looks smoother, my fine lines less noticeable and my texture appears firmer. Maybe I drank the Kool Aid, but I love it! Honestly just the ritual of putting it on morning and night creates a giddy feeling inside. I know I am giving myself a totally self-indulgent little treat and really aren’t we worth it? At $130 an ounce there is serious sticker shock, but I feel with all the money I save in makeup and my other drugstore skincare I can give myself a treat.

But of course I try to make it last as long as possible. My way of extending the life of this small jar of joy is to just use it on the driest of areas and the places where signs of aging is creeping up. I apply an inexpensive cream all over my face first, then dab on La Mer under my eyes, around my nasal labial folds, across my forehead and around my mouth. It is definitely not for everyone, just the driest of us in the group…and the ones who stash their pennies!