Why Gold Should Totally Be In Your Beauty Routine

Accurately described as “a trend that never left”, gold has been the must-have metal for centuries. On the runways, subtle gold accents graced the catwalks at Anna Sui, Barbara Bui and House of Holland among others. While on the red-carpet, celebs like Cameron Diaz, Nicole Kidman and Bar Refaeli have relied on solid gold facials to look paparazzi ready. But how does the average girl get gilded IRL? With skin care (and makeup) products infused with this precious metal favored by queens. Believe us, you’ll want to “go for the gold” after reading this expert advice!

Can You Keep A Secret?

“Women have used little touches of gold in their beauty routines for centuries,” explains Tatcha’s founder, Vicky Tsai. “[Japanese] geishas have used the precious metal to lend an incandescence to the skin dating back at least 300 years. Even today, the metal creates a glow that no pearl pigments can replicate.”

Look for Liquid Gold

“[Personally, I believe] gold that is suspended in liquid or serum formulations is more effective in adding instant radiance and luminosity,” shares Guerlain Celebrity Makeup Artist, Marcus Monson who’s clients include Hilary Swank and Liv Tyler. “Guerlain’s L’Or Radiance Primer helps smooth the skin, to hold foundation and provide real staying power. One pump applied to the skin before foundation and the gold melts into the complexion giving it that midas touch.”

Find Fine Powders

“Beautiful, healthy skin naturally glows from the inside—like you would see on a child. As we get older, we lose some of that glow,” explains Tsai. “The wrong pearl pigments simply sit on top of the skin, and can actually accentuate lines and wrinkles. Gold, particularly if you use a fine dusting of it, gives you a “lit from within” look.”

The Benefits Run Deep

“Egyptians believed in the healing powers of gold, while Romans used gold preparations for treatments in skin healing,” shares Monson. “It’s even believed that Cleopatra herself wore pure gold for a radiant complexion. In ancient Chinese medicine the element of gold was regarded for its curative and healing benefits for the skin.”

Count Your Karats

“It matters as much as any other ingredients we use—if it touches your skin, it should be the highest quality available,” cautions Tsai. “The price point of any skin care formula should be driven by its anticipated efficacy to the skin. While we feature [24-karat] gold in a number of our formulations, it is not a consideration on pricing.”

Hydration is Key

“Glowing skin just means that your skin is bouncing back light,” shares Tsai. “So yes, when used correctly, gold helps your skin reflect more light, which causes the appearance of a glow. Of note, wonderfully hydrated skin will glow, as well. You can’t use gold instead of anti-aging treatments—but it will certainly amplify the appearance.”

Gold = Youthfulness

“Particles of gold in skin products melt into the skin imparting a glow or luminosity,” explains Monson. “Colloidal gold is believed to repair and strengthen the skin. Gold refracts and reflects light making the skin look younger and more radiant.”

Beware of Allergic Reactions

“The same people who need to wear 24-karat or high quality gold jewelry will have the same issue with low quality or mixed golds in their skin care,” explains Tsai. “I’ve never heard of or seen a reaction, but, as with anything, I recommend patch testing first.”

Keep It Light

“What I do know is that you don’t want to ODG (Over Do Gold),” advises Monson. “You want to find the right product that will enhance your skin with a beautiful sheen of gold.”