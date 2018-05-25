Why Drew Barrymore Uses Lip Liner Instead of Eyeliner to Make Her Eyes Pop

It’s an age-old trick that a dash of white eyeliner on your waterline goes a long way to make your eyes look brighter and more awake. However, Drew Barrymore is here to tell you that the hack might not work as well as you think. Along with the potential to look chalky under your eyes, white isn’t a natural color for that area. (Who was the last person you met with white under-eyes?) Her fix? Nude lip liner.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the 43-year-old actress revealed that she uses nude lip liner, instead of white eyeliner, on the inside of her waterline to make her eyes pop. Barrymore explains that the peachy color, which is closer to her skin tone than chalky white, looks more natural on her face but still provides the same eye-opening benefits that white eyeliner does.

“I’m wearing our lip liner on the inside of my waterline. I use that instead of white, which is usually put ther—that can get chalky looking,” Barrymore said. “White just doesn’t look natural there, so I use a nude lip liner—I like a nude, pinky, peachy color in the water line.”

And though not all lip liners will be safe for your waterline (many include ingredients that could irritate your eyes), Barrymore assures that the liners from her Flower Beauty cosmetics line are safe to multipurpose. In fact, most products from her line are multipurpose, including eye shadows usable as highlight and lipsticks usable as eye shadow.

“Everything should be multi purpose, if you have an eye shadow, use it as a contour, use a lip on your eyelids as a shadow. I created this so people can fun with it and play around, there are no rules!” Barrymore said.

Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’re going to go test this hack out.