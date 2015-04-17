Why Beauty Cocktails Are Totally Underrated

The idea that one single beauty product would give you everything you’d possibly want, whether that be long, luscious hair or glossy red lips, is ideal. Multitasking is trendy, and for good cause, too. We’re busy ladies, and carrying around 16 different facial products in your purse doesn’t seem fun nor realistic. However, if that IS your reality, can you please snap a pic of that handbag situation and upload it to Insta ASAP?

Of course, that’s not to say that using more than one product to get a certain look isn’t ideal. In fact, mixing up a beauty cocktail can sometimes give you the prettiest color and best result, versus searching all day long for the perfect lipstick that gives you just the right about of shine and controllable pigment. While you need to be careful with certain ingredients, especially in the anti-aging and skin care spheres, there are some products that can be mixed together and you’re likely already doing it on a daily basis with layering and blending shadows.

MORE: How to Wear Foundation If You Hate Foundation

So what’s a cocktail worth giving a shot? For starters, foundation and moisturizer. It’s a surefire way to get dewy skin, if that’s what you’re going for. We learned this tip from Avon celebrity makeup artist, Kelsey Deenihan. The easiest way to do so while making the smallest mess possible is to just apply foundation directly after your moisturizer—no waiting for it to fully saturate into your pores. Of course you can always mix a few droplets of moisturizer into your foundation (making sure it’s of the same liquid consistency, of course) to get a lighter, more hydrating, and dewy look as well.

Searching for the perfect mix of berry and red lipstick that just doesn’t seem to exist to your liking? There’s no use in constantly splurging on tube after tube if you can just mix it up yourself. Soften a darker lip color by layering one that’s rosy or nude on top. Create your own red-orange hue with a crimson shade and a coral lipstick. You get it. This obviously works with finish as well, as lightly patting a bit of finishing powder on your lips after applying color will give it more of a matte finish. Investing in a clear gloss (we know, we know—it’s not 1999, but hear us out) is really ideal because sometimes you want a shiny finish with high-impact color—i.e. layering it on top of your finished lipstick look. Liquid lipsticks can give you that feel, but if you don’t have time to run to the store, this cocktail alternative is just good to have in mind.

Metallics are also a little scary to dabble in before you know how they apply to your skin tone. To give skin a luminous finish without going to disco fever, layer highlighter over top of the blush on the apples of your cheeks for a tiny bit of sparkle.

Backstage at New York Fashion Week, many manicurists took a layering approach to get a unique nail lacquer hue, often layering nudes, whites, and pinks over each other, as it’s easier and way less messy and yields better layering results to with polish in the same color family—or close to it.

Beauty cocktails for your locks work, too. TRESemmé Stylist Jeanie Syfu has suggested giving your hair, specifically braids and buns, a blend that will infuse moisture and a light hold by pairing TRESemmé Runway Collection Max the Volume Lightweight Moisturizing Lotion and TRES Two Mega Hold Gel.

MORE: 10 Things You Can Do With Disposable Mascara Wands