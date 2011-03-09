Whoever is Styling Hailee Steinfeld Isn’t Doing Her Makeup

Hailee Steinfeld should be free of fashion and style criticism because she’s fifteen and a talented actress. But, this is America! No one is free from critique. That’s what the Internet is for.

Regardless of the the fact that the newbie is subject to Joan Rivers’ rants, Hailee has been killing it just about every time she leaves the house. From whimsical striped Prada to custom Marchesa, she gets the idea of age-appropriate and tends to look completely lovely.

Things were no different today at the Miu Miu show arrivals, where the True Grit girl wore a ruffled white frock that was simple but sort of elegant and slightly retro, in the best way possible. But, and there’s a but, I’m sorry, but there’s a but.

What is with the makeup? It’s piled on. That smoky eye, so much blush AND a pink lip?

And that ponytail was so perfect… it was all so close.

There’s a makeup artist somewhere in Paris with a lead hand and fascination with cheek stain. Don’t hide the pretty makeup artist, embrace the pretty.

Photo: Dominique Charriau, WireImage