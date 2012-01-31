StyleCaster
Whitney Port Tells Us What’s In Her Bag This Fashion Week

Amanda Elser
by
Fashion week may look like fun and games, but trust us, it is a lot of hard work. No one knows that better than rising fashion star Whitney Port.

Whitney is a product of reality TV stardom and a People’s Revolution pedigree, and now with Whitney Eve (her clothing line) Whitney has gone from backstage lackey to runway designer overnight. Taking her regular seat front row, she has come a long way since we first saw her in those cowboy boots.

From favorite snacks to essential lip treatments, we got an exclusive peek into Whitney’s bag during fashion week and we decided to share the contents with you!

1. Makeup Forever Bronzer, $35, Amazon.com

2. Fresh Sugar Lip Balm, $22.25, Sephora.com

3. LeLabo, $80, Store.lelabofragrance.com 

4. Altoids, $3.59, Drugstore.com

5. Kind Bars, $6, Kindsnacks.com

6. Aleve, $18, Amazon.com

(Lucas' Papaw Ointment, $18.85, zuneta.com)

(Fresh Brown Sugar Hand Cream, $19, amazon.com)

(Zoya polish, $8, zoya.com)

(Carmel Apple Pops, $48, amazon.com)

(Aquaphor, $5, drugstore.com)

