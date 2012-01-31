Whitney Port Tells Us What’s In Her Bag This Fashion Week

Fashion week may look like fun and games, but trust us, it is a lot of hard work. No one knows that better than rising fashion star Whitney Port.

Whitney is a product of reality TV stardom and a People’s Revolution pedigree, and now with Whitney Eve (her clothing line) Whitney has gone from backstage lackey to runway designer overnight. Taking her regular seat front row, she has come a long way since we first saw her in those cowboy boots.

From favorite snacks to essential lip treatments, we got an exclusive peek into Whitney’s bag during fashion week and we decided to share the contents with you!