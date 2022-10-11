Honor the Late, Great Whitney Houston With a New Fragrance Inspired by Her OG Fave

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

While everyone is talking about celebrity skincare launches, brands are out here rolling out signature fragrances inspired by some of our favorite stars. Up next? A new perfume inspired by the late, great Whitney Houston. According to the brand, it’s inspired by what the icon loved to wear: a fruity, floral scent with a warm, woody dry down. Of course, it’s in a stunning, vanity-ready bottle as to be expected.

Whitney Houston tragically died on February 11, 2012. A decade later, the singer is back in the news thanks to Naomi Ackie’s stunning portrayal of the star in the new I Wanna Dance With Somebody biopic, out in December. The film is produced by Clive Davis, who was close to Houston. (Stanley Tucci plays him in the film.) Because those who loved Houston are involved in the film, we expect it to do the icon justice and show the highs and lows of her life. (As opposed to, you know, Marilyn.)

Plan for the movie and honor the star with the new Whitney Houston Eau de Parfum Spray.

The warm scent features pear leaves and fresh orange for a citrus opener, gardenia and ylang-ylang to bring in the woody florals and Night Blooming jasmine and amber for a sweet and spicy feel. While you’re there, you can also grab the body lotion with the same sultry scent.

There’s also a gift set that’s perfect for the holidays. (Yes, it’s time to start shopping!) It allows you to save more than $20.

The fragrance won’t be at this price again so grab it for any and all Whitney fans. Though, who isn’t?!