Smile Wide! Crest’s Beloved Whitening Strips Are At The Lowest Price They’ve Been All Year

I know what you’re thinking: A whitening strips sale? Should I really care? Yes, duh? Have you seen how expensive these beauty essentials usually are? As part of Amazon’s Epic Beauty Haul event (a massive sale where everything from salon-quality hair tools to celeb-approved cleansing devices is discounted ahead of the holidays), some of the most beloved and top-rated teeth whitening kits are discounted for nearly 50% off.

And, drumroll please, Crest’s iconic strips are on sale for the lowest price they’ve been all year. Now, that’s certainly something to smile about. These whitening strips have a whopping 39,000 perfect ratings, and can arrive at your door by tomorrow (depending on when you buy it, of course).

Now, it might seem superficial, but having a smile that you’re proud of can make all the difference throughout your day. When you feel good showing off those canines, you have a contagious confidence that is more than deserved. Plus, now that we’re all getting vaccinated and it’s a bit safer to be around people outdoors without masks on, it’s a special occasion to showcase your pearly whites.

RELATED: TikTok’s Favorite Skincare Line Has An Anti-Aging Cream That’s Better Than La Mer

Below, check out the different (but top-rated nonetheless) teeth whitening kits on sale now at Amazon. But be forewarned: These discounts end tonight!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips

Usually $48, this beloved whitening kit is on sale for today only at $28—a 42% discount as big as the one on Prime Day.

With this kit, you not only get 20 daily treatments that can remove stains from the past 14 years (!!) of your life, but you also get two additional hour-long express treatments that can truly save the day ahead of dates, presentations, or any other special occasion.

Shoppers say these strips are so effective, you’ll be able to “see a few shades difference in the first two days.”

They’re simple to use, too. Simply apply the top and bottom strips to your teeth and keep them on for a half hour. This is mindless, especially when you carryout the process while watching Netflix or doing chores. After the daily treatments are complete, you’ll be left with shiny, bright teeth that you’re proud of. (Head’s up: If you have sensitive teeth, reviewers recommend taking a few days off between treatments.)

Crest 3D White Whitestrips

Looking for a professional-quality whitening, but hate the dentist as much as the rest of us? Get the best of both worlds by using Crest’s at-home whitening kit. It uses the power of light to produce the fastest results of any of the brand’s products. Usually $70, this kit is also on sale now for its lowest price all year, and costs $40.

To use this, you apply the whitening strips as you would typical ones, but instead of stopping there, you place the small light device around your teeth. It’s shaped similarly to a mouth guard, so should fit around your teeth comfortably with ease.

Though using a light might seem intimidating, Crest made it easy. The tool will automatically shut off when it should be removed, so you don’t have to guess or keep a timer to make sure that you get the best results. These strips are so effective, it takes only 10 days’ worth of hour-long treatments to get results that last for up to three years.