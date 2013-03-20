3 Ways To Wear White Nail Polish This Spring

We saw white nail polish all over the Spring 2013 runways, from Rag & Bone to Moschino, and now celebs are starting to don the chic color as we enter spring. Want to play with the shade this season? (Don’t worry, we don’t believe in following that “only wear white after Memorial Day” rule either). Check out these three different styles Emmy Rossum, Naya Rivera and Zoe Saldana sported on the red carpet recently to find a look that works for you.

Go Short and Chic

Emmy Rossum wore white polish on short, square tips. Since white nails make a statement, this is a great option to downplay the color’s boldness.

Try A Trendy Shape

If you want to go a little edgier, choose a long almond nail shape, like Naya Rivera‘s.

Play It Up With Subtle Nail Art

Zoe Saldana wore one of our favorite subtle nail art designs at the Independent Spirit Awards — the picture frame. The subtle addition of black around the edge of the nail really made the white pop. And luckily, the design isn’t as hard as it looks (check out this picture frame nail art how-to from our sister site, Beauty High).

Whites To Wear Now

Models at Rag & Bone wore Revlon Top Speed Nail Enamel in Spirit ($5.99, drugstore.com), an opaque, bright white.

China Glaze Avant Garden in Dandy Lyin’ Around ($7, chinaglaze.com), part of the brand’s spring collection, has very soft shimmer for a playful take on the hue.

Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure in Clear’d for Takeoff ($7, sallyhansen.com) is a versatile white that’s semi-sheer at one coat, or can be applied with multiple coats for a bolder look.

