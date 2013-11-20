Instagram Insta-Glam: White Liner

With snow threatening our daily weather forecast and mini marshmallows finding their way into our hot cocoa, the color white is definitely on our radars right now. Wintery and fresh, white is the perfect color to add into your beauty routine, whether it’s for a statement graphic eye makeup look or you’re simply trying to make your eyes look bigger. White eyeliner gets a bit underrated, but adding it into your makeup mix will get you some pretty gorgeous results.
We took to Instagram, naturally, to find the best examples of how white eyeliner should be worn. Flip through the slideshow above and let us know you’ll be wearing white this season in the comments below!
If you needed a bit of inspiration to wear white eyeliner, look no further.
We love a good black and white picture, especially when there's a white cat eye involved. Plus, the white nails that @chanellesaramua is wearing make the look complete.
@Arabbitsfoot is gleaming here with a mod inspired look, using white liner underneath her eyes to make them pop.
This look that @Miki_ishiwata has created is totally channeling "Black Swan." The way she lined her inner corner with white liner and intensified it with the black is almost too gorgeous for words.
We love how subtle @sketchy_sunflower kept her look with a white liner. She perfectly accompanied it with a red lip and gorgeous lilac locks.
Not only does this double winged white liner look fabulous on @tahlziie, but we also can't keep our eyes off of her lashes!
This liner is not to be messed with, done by the lovely @theedestiny. The zig zag pattern is just too cute and the white eyeliner makes the whole design stand out even more.
This is a perfect example of how white liner can be used to just simply open up the eye area and draw more attention to them, as shown on @makeupbyrenatd.
White liner when paired with colored eyeshadow can make for a dazzling look. We love what @amyrosemakeup has done here, combining the white and silver shades.
Nothing beats this color combo of cobalt blue and white eyeliner on @kissesatsunrise.
To spice things up around the holidays, why not go for a dramatic lined eye like @amber_renees did?