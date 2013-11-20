Instagram Insta-Glam: White Liner

With snow threatening our daily weather forecast and mini marshmallows finding their way into our hot cocoa, the color white is definitely on our radars right now. Wintery and fresh, white is the perfect color to add into your beauty routine, whether it’s for a statement graphic eye makeup look or you’re simply trying to make your eyes look bigger. White eyeliner gets a bit underrated, but adding it into your makeup mix will get you some pretty gorgeous results.

We took to Instagram, naturally, to find the best examples of how white eyeliner should be worn. Flip through the slideshow above and let us know you’ll be wearing white this season in the comments below!

