Whip It: Ponytails Get a High-Fashion Makeover for Fall 2011

Whip It: Ponytails Get a High-Fashion Makeover for Fall 2011

Emily
by
Whip It: Ponytails Get a High-Fashion Makeover for Fall 2011
The ponytail is no longer being confined to the walls of the gym; rather it is seeing its high fashion heyday with either a touch of volume or slicked back style. Hairstylist Kenshin Asano took inspiration from the Fall 2011 runways for our Whip It editorial and gave model Alice a sexy, sleek style. Asano explained that by using a mousse or water pomade you can achieve that sleek look to your hair — he prefers Cool Grease Pomade. Asano pulled the hair back with a Mason Pearson brush, then applied a water pomade to get a shiny texture as he was pulling the hair together. He tied the hair up with a piece of leather that actually had a bit of metal in it, to angle the hair upright.

If you don’t have all of these accessories, and want a more accessible look for everyday, Asano recommends using a Mason Pearson brush to get all of your hair back, combing the water pomade through and then finishing with Bedhead Headrush Shine Mist. – Rachel Adler

Photographer: Tetsuharu Kubota
Photographer’s Assistant: Yoshiyuki Matsumura
Stylists: Emily Finkbinder & Truc Nguyen, StyleCaster
Hair Stylist: Kenshin Asano, L’Atelier NYC
Makeup Artist: Samantha Trinh, Atelier Management
Manicurist: Kim Chiu, Mark Edward Inc.
Model: Alice, Ford Models

Mara Hoffman top, similar styles atMara Hoffman

Fortnight bra, $83, at Journelle; VPL hip accessory, price upon request, at VPL stores; La Perla underwear, $47, at La Perla stores

Eres bra, $355, at Barneys New York; Tom Scott briefs, $450, at Project No. 8

Dsquared2 corset, $815, atFontainebleu Miami Beach

Eres swimsuit top, $320, at Barneys New York; Hervé Leger by Max Azria corset, $2,400, at Hervé Leger; Cynthia Rowley brief, $130, at Cynthia Rowley

Tom Scott turtleneck holster, $295, at Ikram; Imitation top, $195, at Beyond 7; Eres underwear, $165, at Barneys New York

VPL monobusom, price available upon request, at VPL; Mara Hoffman top, similar styles at Mara Hoffman; Eres underwear, $165, at Barneys New York

