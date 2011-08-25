Whip It: Ponytails Get a High-Fashion Makeover for Fall 2011

The ponytail is no longer being confined to the walls of the gym; rather it is seeing its high fashion heyday with either a touch of volume or slicked back style. Hairstylist Kenshin Asano took inspiration from the Fall 2011 runways for our Whip It editorial and gave model Alice a sexy, sleek style. Asano explained that by using a mousse or water pomade you can achieve that sleek look to your hair — he prefers Cool Grease Pomade. Asano pulled the hair back with a Mason Pearson brush, then applied a water pomade to get a shiny texture as he was pulling the hair together. He tied the hair up with a piece of leather that actually had a bit of metal in it, to angle the hair upright.

If you don’t have all of these accessories, and want a more accessible look for everyday, Asano recommends using a Mason Pearson brush to get all of your hair back, combing the water pomade through and then finishing with Bedhead Headrush Shine Mist. – Rachel Adler

Photographer: Tetsuharu Kubota

Photographer’s Assistant: Yoshiyuki Matsumura

Stylists: Emily Finkbinder & Truc Nguyen, StyleCaster

Hair Stylist: Kenshin Asano, L’Atelier NYC

Makeup Artist: Samantha Trinh, Atelier Management

Manicurist: Kim Chiu, Mark Edward Inc.

Model: Alice, Ford Models