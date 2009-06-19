Which celebrity look should Kamila get? Vote now!

Kamila before

Photo: Nathan Bush

Kamila is sick and tired of long, lank locks and is ready to take the plunge for a new ‘do.! We’re helping her out by hooking her up with Danilo, celebrity hairstylist and spokesperson for Pantene, who works with stars such as Heidi Klum and Gwen Stefani.

We uploaded Kamila’s photo into the Makeover Studio to try on a few celebrity looks. Tell us which one you think is best. We’ll let you know which look Danilo will create for this lucky reader!

Look A: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Inverted Long Bob

Look B: Heidi Klum’s Piece-y Shoulder-Length Hairstyle

Look C: Paris Hilton’s Ooomphy Short Bob

Tell us in the comments section which look you prefer!