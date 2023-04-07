Where to Buy Minoxidil Online Without an In-Person Visit to Your Dermatologist

Scroll To See More Images

The Internet is constantly buzzing with the best hair growth products to buy for eliminating shedding, thinning scalps and receding hairlines. Anything from spritzing rosemary oil onto the roots to massaging castor oil across the scalp has risen in popularity. But if you’re seeking a more potent, professionally-backed treatment for these stubborn concerns, such as minoxidil, there are plenty of simple routes to take without the need for an in-person visit to your dermatologist.

Minoxidil is available in both topical and oral forms for men and women. As Dr. Brian Abittan, Director of Skin and Hair Rejuvenation and Director of Hair Transplantation at Mount Sinai Health System, shared with StyleCaster, its topical form is FDA-approved for androgenetic hair loss, and is offered in a 2% formulation that is suitable for women and a 5% formulation for men. Though not yet FDA-approved, its oral form can also be beneficial in helping hair regrowth.

Minoxidil targets multiple signs of hair loss, though it’s mainly used for androgenetic alopecia (male/female pattern hair loss), according to Abittan. Due to the timing of hair growth cycles, users of minoxidil will not see results overnight; it usually takes a minimum of 4 to 6 months before changes appear.

If you’re ready to give this hair growth treatment a shot, there are plenty of legitimate services where you can buy minoxidil online with the help of a remote dermatologist. That’s right—you can bypass scheduling a visit to your local expert and have a bottle on its way in no time.

Happy Head delivers personalized customizations straight to your door; each unique formulation contains varying ingredients based on what is needed most for existing concerns. All it takes is a simple consultation with one of Happy Head’s board-certified dermatologists. Start the process by answering a short hair loss questionnaire.

Believe it or not, Amazon carries minoxidil from a variety of shopper-backed brands, including ELEVATE’s 5% Minoxidil Spray. Whether you want to take the topical or oral route, you’ll find plenty of vetted and approved options from consumers like you. This one in particular contains 5 percent Minoxidil, vitamin B5 and ginseng that bring fast-working results to thinning areas.

Hers is a popular online service that provides a range of prescription treatments, including those for hair regrowth. The service currently has three different minoxidil options in place: a Topical Finasteride & Minoxidil Hair Growth Spray, a Minoxidil Solution serum that resembles a scalp oil and a Minoxidil Foam that can be massaged in. For those looking to take the oral route, you’ll find a solution for that, too. Opt in for monthly refills and get each bottle for $15. Get started by filling out a short questionnaire.

A great resource for online prescription hair growth treatments, Musely offers solutions that target female pattern hair loss and pre-menopausal or post-menopausal effects. Ingredients like minoxidil, dutasteride and spironolactone effectively prevent hair loss within its special formulations. Complete a three minute consultation with an online expert, after which your hair solution is freshly compounded following doctor approval and shipped directly to your door. A three months supply shakes out to $90.

