11 Places to Shop When You Want the Best K-Beauty Products

Scroll To See More Images

Those of us who have pledged allegiance to K-Beauty (and poured hard-earned dollars into it) understand that the East Asian beauty influence is a total game-changer—particularly in the skincare field. If your medicine cabinet is filled with toy-like figurines containing face masks, lotions, and powders, you’re deep in the game. The only downside to this K-beauty addiction? Getting your fix and knowing exactly where to buy Korean products in the U.S.

You can find lots of your favorite products on Amazon or eBay at really reasonable and competitive prices, but the catch is that it’s hard to tell if the product is genuine, and it takes forever to get to your door since they ship from, well, Asia. Bookmark this handy list of all the places to buy K-beauty goods with US distributors so you can stock up on everything you love, ASAP.

If you’re still into subscription boxes, one of the newest is JoahBox, dedicated to all things Korean beauty. Every month, you’ll get 5-7 full-size products from both new and hard-to-find brands. As a bonus, all of the curated products are free of harsh chemicals and made with ethics in mind. The monthly fee depends on the type of membership you sign up for, but they’re all more or less $35.

The newest kid on the stateside block is a hodgepodge of literally every K-beauty brand you can think of, whether it’s high-profile or an indie darling. In addition to curating an extensive range of hair, makeup, and skin essentials, AKOCO (an acronym for All About Korean Cosmetics), the site is also launching a blog where shoppers will be able to read reviews and a monthly subscription box.

By now, you’ve probably seen blogger Charlotte Cho extol the virtues of her favorite Korean beauty products. Well, SokoGlam is her shopping HQ. You’ll find a highly curated selection of Korean skincare products and cute color cosmetics; if it’s on SokoGlam, it’s already a cult product in Korea. Not sure what to try? Check out “The Klog,” where Cho writes about all the new products she’s trying, star ingredients to look out for, and K-beauty trends.

A playground for skincare junkies, Peach And Lily is your go-to for highly vetted K-beauty products, including its own namesake brand. Founded by Alicia Yoon, a Harvard Business grad who went from beauty enthusiast to skincare expert, she fills the digital shelves of Peach And Lily with products she’s tried herself and sourced from her many trips to South Korea. The best part of this store? The variety. You’ll find lesser-known K-beauty brands (like Shangpree) alongside ones you’ve probably seen around (like Clio), so you’ll always have something new and amazing to try.

The beauty section of Urban Outfitters has become its own oasis of fun, international beauty brands. They offer a decent amount of K-beauty color cosmetics and skincare from bigger brands like TonyMoly, Holika Holika, and Skinfood. If you’re a K-beauty newbie, this is a great first stop. Not all UO stores carry every K-beauty brand featured on their website, but you can get a touch and feel of the products you’re considering, all while you’re browsing for your next #OOTD.

This K-beauty giant has a firm hold in the US market‚ since many of their greatest hits are already found in mainstays like Sephora. Previously, you couldn’t find their full range of products unless you visited one of their shops in Manhattan or Los Angeles—but now they have a fully-stocked online store. Now you can buy your Panda hand creams and Bunny face misters at midnight, and have them in the amount of time it takes to ship from NYC.

Famed for its skincare, Missha’s US webshop is the ultimate K-beauty destination. The best part of this store? Not only is shipping incredibly fast, but they always seem to be having a sale, offering up to 40% off the products you already wanted to try (hint: we suggest their cult BB creams). It’s also worth signing up for their newsletter so that you’ll know the second new products come in.

This tiny boutique in Chinatown, NY, is pretty much the gateway to all the new K-beauty products. With a wide range of skincare, haircare, and color cosmetics, you can just as easily find 10 new things to try as well as pick up your staples. If you’re not in NYC, they have an online shop that ships throughout the US. They also offer member discounts and freebies for frequent buyers—score.

As the name implies, this is your go-to for all things pretty and cute. They carry a plethora of Korean—and Asian in general—beauty brands like Dr. Jart+, Dolly Wink, Missha, and Palty. They so have a brick-and-mortar shop in Portland, OR, where their products ship from (so no sales tax, yay!).

You may not have spotted them among their hundreds of brands, but Sephora has been gradually stocking some higher-end Korean skincare brands—Glow Recipe, Dr. Jart+, Erborian and its very own Primera—with some fun color cosmetics from TonyMoly and Touch In Sol.

Want to dive into Korean Beauty but feel overwhelmed by choice? Memebox is a non-subscription beauty box that tailors collections to your skin and beauty concerns. And there are many boxes to choose from, constantly being sorted by theme, season, concern, brand, cult favorites, newer indie brands—no beauty stone goes unturned. It’s a brilliant introduction to everything K-beauty has to offer, and when you fall in love with a product? You can then buy it on the site.