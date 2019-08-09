11 Places to Shop When You Want the Best K-Beauty Products

Scroll To See More Images
Those of us who have pledged allegiance to K-Beauty (and poured hard-earned dollars into it) understand that the East Asian beauty influence is a total game-changer—particularly in the skincare field. If your medicine cabinet is filled with toy-like figurines containing face masks, lotions, and powders, you’re deep in the game. The only downside to this K-beauty addiction? Getting your fix and knowing exactly where to buy Korean products in the U.S.
You can find lots of your favorite products on Amazon or eBay at really reasonable and competitive prices, but the catch is that it’s hard to tell if the product is genuine, and it takes forever to get to your door since they ship from, well, Asia. Bookmark this handy list of all the places to buy K-beauty goods with US distributors so you can stock up on everything you love, ASAP.
🇺🇸 The mystery is over! These are all the products we included in our July @JoahBoxx ! Which one was your favorite?😍 Let us know~ ⛱⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🇫🇷 Le mystère est fini! Voici tous les produits inclus dans la #JoahBox de Juillet ! Quel est votre favori ? 😍⛱ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #kbeautyaddict #kbeauty #koreanskincareroutine #koreanmakeup #koreanskincare #skincare #skincareroutine #koreanbox #beautybox #beauty #abcommunity #koreanbeauty
JoahBox
If you’re still into subscription boxes, one of the newest is JoahBox, dedicated to all things Korean beauty. Every month, you’ll get 5-7 full-size products from both new and hard-to-find brands. As a bonus, all of the curated products are free of harsh chemicals and made with ethics in mind. The monthly fee depends on the type of membership you sign up for, but they’re all more or less $35.
AKOCO
The newest kid on the stateside block is a hodgepodge of literally every K-beauty brand you can think of, whether it’s high-profile or an indie darling. In addition to curating an extensive range of hair, makeup, and skin essentials, AKOCO (an acronym for All About Korean Cosmetics), the site is also launching a blog where shoppers will be able to read reviews and a monthly subscription box.
GIVEAWAY 🙌 Couldn't attend our events this week? ✈️ One lucky winner has the chance to receive a @neogen_global A-Clear Soothing Overnight Mask, A-Clear Soothing Spot Patch, AND A-Clear Soothing Pink Eraser. To enter: 1. Like this picture 2. Follow @sokoglam 3. Tag another Neogen fan in the comments and tell us your favorite Neogen product! Winner will be announced Monday 8/12 at 12pm EST. Must live in the US and be 18+ to enter. 〰 #sokoglam #neogen #sokoglam #kbeauty #cica #onlygoodskindaysahead #healthyskin #beautycommunity #skincareaddict #skincarejunkie #onlygoodskindaysahead
SokoGlam
By now, you’ve probably seen blogger Charlotte Cho extol the virtues of her favorite Korean beauty products. Well, SokoGlam is her shopping HQ. You’ll find a highly curated selection of Korean skincare products and cute color cosmetics; if it’s on SokoGlam, it’s already a cult product in Korea. Not sure what to try? Check out “The Klog,” where Cho writes about all the new products she’s trying, star ingredients to look out for, and K-beauty trends.
Peach And Lily
A playground for skincare junkies, Peach And Lily is your go-to for highly vetted K-beauty products, including its own namesake brand. Founded by Alicia Yoon, a Harvard Business grad who went from beauty enthusiast to skincare expert, she fills the digital shelves of Peach And Lily with products she’s tried herself and sourced from her many trips to South Korea. The best part of this store? The variety. You’ll find lesser-known K-beauty brands (like Shangpree) alongside ones you’ve probably seen around (like Clio), so you’ll always have something new and amazing to try.
Urban Outfitters
The beauty section of Urban Outfitters has become its own oasis of fun, international beauty brands. They offer a decent amount of K-beauty color cosmetics and skincare from bigger brands like TonyMoly, Holika Holika, and Skinfood. If you’re a K-beauty newbie, this is a great first stop. Not all UO stores carry every K-beauty brand featured on their website, but you can get a touch and feel of the products you’re considering, all while you’re browsing for your next #OOTD.
It’s July Bundle time! Every month, we handpick our favorites to curate a special skincare set so you can try the very best of TONYMOLY without having to break the bank! Quantities are limited so make sure to grab your’s while you still can! - 🌟 I'm Lotus Sheet Mask: Replenish your skin with our I'm Real Sheet Mask Collection! 🌟Master Lab Hyaluronic Sheet Mask: Deeply hydrate, boost elasticity and visibly plump fine lines and wrinkles. 🌟Vital Vita 12 Brightening Sheet Mask: Brighten and even skin tone with Vitamin B12 and Niacinamide. 🌟Dr. Logy Brightening Sheet Mask: Transform dull skin with a potent combination of Vitamin B3 and Vitamin Fruit Extract for glowing skin. 🌟2 I'm Lemon Gel Eye Patches: Packed with Vitamin C to brighten your under eye area. 🌟Peach Punch Cleansing Water: Cleanse, prep and tone your skin with our peach extract infused cleansing water! 🌟Vital Vita 12 Firming, Poresol, Moisture Ampoules (mini): Target different concerns with our vitamin packed ampoules 🌟Tako Pore Sebum Sun Stick: Protect your skin from harmful UV rays with this perfect on the go sun stick 🌟Panda's Dream Rose Oil Moisture Stick: Hydrate and nourish skin on the go with a solid rose oil stick! 🌟LIPTONE Lipcare Stick - Mint: Infused with Mediterranean Peppermint, Coconut Oil, Avocado Oil and Ceramide to deeply moisturize lips. 🌟PIKY BIKY Art Pop Enamel Tint - 02: Water based long-lasting lip tint, this sheer stain will have your lips looking naturally flushed for hours! 🌟I'm Berry Hand Cream: Hydrate and nourish dry hands with our antioxidant rich hand cream.
TonyMoly
This K-beauty giant has a firm hold in the US market‚ since many of their greatest hits are already found in mainstays like Sephora. Previously, you couldn’t find their full range of products unless you visited one of their shops in Manhattan or Los Angeles—but now they have a fully-stocked online store. Now you can buy your Panda hand creams and Bunny face misters at midnight, and have them in the amount of time it takes to ship from NYC.
Missha
Famed for its skincare, Missha’s US webshop is the ultimate K-beauty destination. The best part of this store? Not only is shipping incredibly fast, but they always seem to be having a sale, offering up to 40% off the products you already wanted to try (hint: we suggest their cult BB creams). It’s also worth signing up for their newsletter so that you’ll know the second new products come in.
oo35mm
This tiny boutique in Chinatown, NY, is pretty much the gateway to all the new K-beauty products. With a wide range of skincare, haircare, and color cosmetics, you can just as easily find 10 new things to try as well as pick up your staples. If you’re not in NYC, they have an online shop that ships throughout the US. They also offer member discounts and freebies for frequent buyers—score.
Pretty And Cute
As the name implies, this is your go-to for all things pretty and cute. They carry a plethora of Korean—and Asian in general—beauty brands like Dr. Jart+, Dolly Wink, Missha, and Palty. They so have a brick-and-mortar shop in Portland, OR, where their products ship from (so no sales tax, yay!).
#Regram @glowrecipe ・・・ Silky, lightweight, and bouncy 🍍We perfected the texture of our new Pineapple-C Bright Serum so it reveals poreless, translucent, and luminous skin with just 1-2 drops. After cleansing and toning, spread a thin layer evenly across skin and pat until it absorbs to leave a smooth (not sticky!) glass-like finish. Available at @sephora
Sephora
You may not have spotted them among their hundreds of brands, but Sephora has been gradually stocking some higher-end Korean skincare brands—Glow Recipe, Dr. Jart+, Erborian and its very own Primera—with some fun color cosmetics from TonyMoly and Touch In Sol.
Treat some-bunny (or yourself!) to fresh, skin-loving masks from @idewcare! 🐰 Head over to memebox.com to check out their full collection of masks, and enjoy free shipping sitewide now through tomorrow! Bonus: You'll also get a free Nooni Toner Mask with every order! ⠀ #nooni #lipoil #lipcare #kbeauty
Memebox
Want to dive into Korean Beauty but feel overwhelmed by choice? Memebox is a non-subscription beauty box that tailors collections to your skin and beauty concerns. And there are many boxes to choose from, constantly being sorted by theme, season, concern, brand, cult favorites, newer indie brands—no beauty stone goes unturned. It’s a brilliant introduction to everything K-beauty has to offer, and when you fall in love with a product? You can then buy it on the site.