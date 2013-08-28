6 Times to Wear Lipstick (And 4 Times You Never Should)

We’re firm believers that bold lipstick can make your life better. It’s an accessory cheaper than most, a confidence booster and the possibilities are endless when it comes to color options. Once you find your signature shade of bold lipstick, the world better watch out! However, there are a few choice times when bold lipstick can get in the way of life. To help you decide on when to wear and when to ditch bold lipstick, we give you this list of six times to swipe it on, and four times to put lipstick back in the makeup bag.

When It’s Perfectly Appropriate to Wear Bold Lipstick

When You're Wearing Glasses: Though eye makeup with glasses might be a bit tricky, lipstick can be your best friend when it comes to standing out in your spectacles. We especially love the look above, but you can wear the look year-round with colors like coral, fuchsia and wine.

When You Should Stay Away From Bold Lipstick

When You’re Also Wearing a Smokey Eye: We love a good smokey eye, but if you’re wearing a bold lipstick, stick to a minimalist look up top to balance things out. Switching up your makeup is a ton of fun, but heed the “less is more” rule to avoid looking overdone.

Image via Imax Tree