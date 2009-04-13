When To Toss Old Makeup

Think this, but with makeup

How often do you really clean out your own makeup bag? Are there broken shadows, crusty old mascaras and half used lip colors you never wear rattling around? What about your brushes? Are they caked and coated with layers of makeup? If so, it’s time for a little spring cleaning! Pull out your makeup bag and let’s tiddy up ladies!

It’s kind of gross if you think about all the bacteria breeding in your bag when you don’t take the time to organize and sanitize.

Start off by following the “when to toss” rules.

Most foundation, concealer, powder, eye shadow and cream blush are good for about 1 year.

Lipstick and eyeliner pencils can last for around 2 years, but honestly if you haven’t used them in the last year, get rid of them.

Liquid eyeliners and mascaras are only good for about 3-6 months so make sure to replace these regularly to avoid getting a nasty eye infection.

If you have a favorite eye shadow that has broken, salvage it by crushing it up and putting it into a little clear container you can buy at The Container Store. Voila, a new loose shadow.

Brushes should be cleaned every few days. I know you’re thinking what a pain!. But really, if you let the makeup build up on your brushes, the bristles are going to break down faster, your makeup will look muddy and blending will become harder. Dirty brushes can also cause breakouts because all the oils from your skin stick to the bristles.

The quickest and easiest way to clean your brushes is to buy a little instant brush cleaner. My favorite is by Cinema Secrets because not only will it kill all the bad bacteria but your brushes will smell yummy like vanilla when they are dry. Keeping a bottle of this fast drying liquid handy will ensure you

always clean your brushes and your makeup will always look fresh

flawless.

You should also toss cosmetic sponges after about 2-3 uses.

Finally, remember to wipe out the inside of the bag with a disinfectant wipe before putting all your shiny new cleaned-up cargo back in.