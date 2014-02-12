5 Signs It’s Time to See a Dermatologist

Everyone should have a great dermatologist on speed dial. Derms are trained to deal with problems of hair, skin and nails, plus wrinkles, acne, rosacea, psoriasis, dermatitis and eczema. It’s great to have skin care and beauty products in your arsenal, but life will be a lot smoother with a great dermatologist on your side!

Make sure to have regular dermatologist check-ups. However, if you have any of these skincare emergencies, it’s time to check in with the doctor right now.

A total body check annually is a must: When was the last time you went for a full-body check? Have you ever? “You will want to have a derm follow any suspicious moles that are getting darker or bigger anywhere on your body (including in between your toes, back of your neck, under your breasts – skin cancer does not discriminate and only a trained derm knows where to look,” says Wendy Lewis of BeautyintheBag.com.

If you’re breaking out with hard, cystic nodules on your chin or cheeks, over the counter drugstore acne products are not going to do the job: “You need to see a derm for an injection of steroid to break up the cysts or prescription medicine to keep them under control,” says Lewis.

Hair falling out: Go see a derm to find out why. It could be medication-related, stress, hormonal, or diet and the time to get on top of it is as soon as possible.

Flushing and blushing on your cheeks and central face: This could be a sign of rosacea and a derm is your first point of call. “Rosacea is a chronic skin condition that requires long term maintenance treatment in the form of lasers, topical antibiotics, or other prescription creams to keep it from ruining your complexion,” says Lewis.

Derms can also help you decipher what your triggers are. Usual red flags include spicy foods, hot weather, steam, and alcohol.