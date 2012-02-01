When It’s Time to Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Products

We all have beauty products that we swear by. We ritually apply them in the morning and reapply them throughout the day, but we easily forget about how long we’ve been applying them for. A year? Two years? Five years? It comes to a point when we need to say ‘goodbye’ to our old (and most likely expired) products in favor of fresh tubes and bottles.

For almost all beauty products, an off-putting odor or indecipherable discoloration is a sure sign that the trash can is calling them into Makeup Heaven. A good rule of thumb? When you open a product for the first time, write the date on the bottom of the bottle or the side of the tube. That way, you’ll never have to wonder if you’re using expired foundation. Your face deserves better than that!

So say ‘ta-ta’ to these ten expired products and say hello to the beauty counter!