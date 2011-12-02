When Holiday Beauty Goes Bad

It’s true, there are a million-and-a-half ways to embrace the holiday spirit and look good doing it. Even ugly holiday sweaters are having a mini-moment (go ahead, raid your grandparents’ closet). But what happens when you take the red, white and green color scheme and apply it to your beauty regimen?

Well nothing good, that’s for sure. There’s a fine line between cute nail art and just plain tacky. And we’ve found a few examples of people who went above and beyond all that when it comes to makeup.

So click through the slideshow above for a lesson in what happens when caution is thrown to the wind and the holiday spirit takes a turn for the worse.