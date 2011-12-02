StyleCaster
When Holiday Beauty Goes Bad

Jessica Rubin
by
It’s true, there are a million-and-a-half ways to embrace the holiday spirit and look good doing it. Even ugly holiday sweaters are having a mini-moment (go ahead, raid your grandparents’ closet). But what happens when you take the red, white and green color scheme and apply it to your beauty regimen?

Well nothing good, that’s for sure. There’s a fine line between cute nail art and just plain tacky. And we’ve found a few examples of people who went above and beyond all that when it comes to makeup.

So click through the slideshow above for a lesson in what happens when caution is thrown to the wind and the holiday spirit takes a turn for the worse.

Photo Credit: Wallpaper Passion

Photo Credit: XSparkage

Photo Credit: Vi.Sualize

Photo Credit: Short Nail Designs

Photo Credit: Fancy Dress

Photo Credit: Hairdresser - Models

Photo Credit: Hair Color Ideas

Photo Credit: Nails Mag

