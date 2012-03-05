When A Braided Updo Goes Too Far

Jennifer, Jennifer, Jennifer – The Once Upon a Time actress walked the red carpet with a seemingly charming braided updo this weekend, that is, until she turned around. What started as a tightly woven French braid at her side part turned into a bobby pin disaster in the back. It looks like she couldn’t decide whether or not she wanted to do a French braid or a ponytail and basically combined the two in the most unflattering way possible.

Good in theory, bad in execution; Jennifer’s hair seems too long to be effectively wrap around a ponytail elastic and the end result looks more like a horse’s mane than a red carpet style.

Our advice? Loosen the braid, stop it short and don’t be too worried about the rubber band showing. An elastic is no worse than 20 bobby pins, after all.