What’s Your Desert Island Product?

As a beauty expert, I have a bunch of my must-have products with me at all times, but often I’m asked, “Carmindy, what is the one product you simply cannot live without?” My answer is always Crème De La Mer ($150, cremedelamer.com). My skin is as dry as the desert so this product, although expensive, is the must-have splurge item that keeps my skin supple.

If there were just one makeup product I had to choose, it would definitely be foundation. As I’m getting older, I’m noticing more melasma, broken capillaries and all the other fun stuff that comes with aging — so a foundation like my Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Airbrush Spray Makeup ($13.95, drugstore.com) would definitely be my pick!

If you only had to choose one makeup product, which would you choose? Let me help guide you into knowing what one single product is the perfect fix for you. It all boils down to which facial feature is your best asset, or which asset you would like to enhance a bit more. For me, enhancing my complexion is key, but for you, another area might be your focus.

If your eyes are amazing, then mascara should be your one and only. Revlon Grow Luscious Plumping Mascara ($7.99, drugstore.com) is my current hot pick of the moment.

If your skin is lovely, then Carmindizing it with a cream highlighter like Fresh Satin Luster Palette ($45, fresh.com) is the way to go.

If your lips are luscious, then a hot lip color like Nars Dragon Girl Velvet Matte Lip Pencil ($24, narscosmetics.com) should be your desert island fave!

Maybe you have wow brows. If so, brush them with Anastasia Tinted Brow Gel ($21, sephora.com) for more definition.

If you suffer from dark under-eyes, then a brightening concealer like Yves. St. Laurent Touche Éclat ($40, nordstrom.com) is your personal must have.

If oil slicks constantly get you down then OC Eight Professional Mattifying Gel ($36.90, dermstore.com) is the one product you would not be caught dead without.