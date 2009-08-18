What’s Wafting Over Wisteria Lane?

The last time we tuned in to Desperate Housewives was, well, circa immediately after the pilot episode. We’re beginning to forget what the ladies of Wisteria Lane look these days, but the more important question at hand is, what do the housewives smell like? Is that creepy?

Apparently LR Health & Beauty Systems, who will launch four Desperate Housewives-themed fragrances this month, think the DH vixens emit various combinations of fragrances like jasmine, citrus, rose petal, and apple scents. Really? That’s strange, because I was thinking more along the lines of murder, sex, and infidelity…if you could assign those things a smell.

Totally awesome aromas that we’d love to spritz on every morning before we go to work, or even better, right before a date. But seeing as that the German cosmetics and fragrance company believes in the sweeter sides of Bree, Susan, Lynette, and Gabrielle. We guess we’ll give them the benefit of the doubt. This will be the second Housewives-inspired fragrance, after Coty launched Forbidden Fruit back in 2006, and each bottle will be sold for approximately $49.15 in the U.S.